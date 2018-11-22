List of special trains to run for Karthigai Deepam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In view of the Karthigai Deepam festival in Tiruvannamalai, the following special trains will be extended and run as passenger specials between Vellore Cantonment and Tiruvannamalai.

The Chennai Beach-Vellore Cantonment MEMU will run as a passenger special between Tiruvannamalai and Vellore Cantonment on November 22 and 23. The Vellore Cantonment-Tiruvannamalai passenger special will leave Vellore Cantonment at 9.30 pm on November 22 and 23 and will arrive at Tiruvannamalai at 11.20 pm the same day. This service will stop at Kaniyambadi, Kannamangalam, Arni Road, Polur, Agaram, and Turinjapuram.

The Vellore Cantonment- Chennai Beach will commence at Tiruvannamalai and run as a passenger special between Tiruvannamalai and Vellore Cantonment on November 23 and 24.The Tiruvannamalai–Vellore Cantonment passenger special will leave Tiruvannamalai at 4.15 pm on November 23 and 24 and will arrive at Vellore Cantonment at 5.55 am the same day. The service will stop at Turinjapuram, Agaram, Polur, Arni Road, Kaniyambadi, Kannamangalam and Kaniyambadi.