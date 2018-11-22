Rs 800-crore agriculture projects still on paper after three years

Binita Jaiswal By

CHENNAI: With an aim to give the much-needed boost to the agriculture sector and to generate employment, the Tamil Nadu government had signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) worth Rs 800 crore during the Global Investors Meet in 2015, but even after three years both the projects are yet to see the light of the day.

According to official sources, Nanchil Technologies Private Limited had signed an understanding with the State government to set up a food processing park at Kanniyakumari. The company had assured to invest Rs 150 crore in the project. However, in the last three years, the company has not applied for any approval with the State government due to which the project could not proceed.

Similarly, DPS Agritech Private Limited signed an MOU with the government to set up aquaponic farms, a form of agriculture that combines aquaculture and hydroponics, at Villupuram. The company had announced it will invest Rs 650 crore on the project, but it is also yet to start any work on the ground. Both the companies were supposed to create job opportunities for 68,750 persons. But, the projects have so far remained only on paper.

The non-materialisation of the projects has come as a major setback as it was believed that the projects would expedite growth in the agriculture sector in the State.“Had these two companies implemented their projects in the State, then we would have managed to attract many similar projects in Tamil Nadu. The agriculture sector would have boomed and generated many job opportunities,” said a retired senior official of agriculture department.

