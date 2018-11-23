Bid to dump medical waste in Tamil Nadu foiled, lorries fined Rs 16 lakh

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI : Authorities of the State health department imposed a fine of Rs 16.40 lakh on the owners of 27 lorries, including 24 from Tamil Nadu and three from Kerala, for attempting to dump medical and plastic wastes, generated in Kerala, in the district.

According to sources, of the 27 lorries, 13 were stopped at Puliyarai Regional Transport Office check-post on Wednesday and the remaining 14 on Thursday. Speaking to reporters, Deputy Director of Health Services S Senthilkumar said, “We found expired drugs, surgical wastes, used syringe and dressing in four lorries and imposed Rs 3 lakh fine on each of the owners. Another 21 owners were fined Rs 20,000 each and owners of remaining two mini-lorries have to Rs 10, 000 each.”

While the 24 Tamil Nadu-registered lorries would be held back till the penalty is paid in three days, authorities ordered the Kerala lorries to go back and return the medical waste to the hospitals from where it was reportedly generated.

“The owners of the three lorries should tender a written statement after they return the medical wastes to the hospitals concerned operating in Kerala. In the meantime, we have made all arrangements to avoid the spread of contagious diseases, including Hepatitis A, B and even AIDS, from the medical wastes that have reached the check-post,” Senthil Kumar added.

Sources told Express that the drivers of the three lorries from Kerala were adamant on not disclosing the identities of the hospitals that allegedly exported the medical wastes. “Certain harmful medical waste must be incinerated or buried to avoid humans and animals from contacting it,” Senthilkumar added.