Home States Tamil Nadu

Coconut farmer who lost grove found dead

A 55-year-old coconut farmer was found dead at a village near Pappanadu on Thursday.

Published: 23rd November 2018 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

 THANJAVUR : A 55-year-old coconut farmer was found dead at a village near Pappanadu on Thursday. He was allegedly depressed after coconut trees in his grove covering five acres were destroyed in the cyclone.According to sources, C Sundarraj (55), a resident of Main Road in Chozhagankudikadu, was a self-made man. He used to work as a farm worker in his twenties before landing a work in Singapore. Over time, he bought around five acres of land, and twenty years ago, planted coconut trees.

Using the income from the grove, Sundarraj educated his daughter Sudha and son Prabakaran. Sudha completed postgraduation and is married. Prabakaran is an aeronautical engineer and is helping his father on the farm. Sundarraj’s wife Amsavalli has also been helping her husband with the field work.

C Sundarraj

Following Cyclone Gaja, Sundarraj was shocked to see his grove destroyed and all the coconut trees flattened. A grief-stricken Sundarraj reportedly lamented about the fate of the trees to his family members, relatives and friends. He did not frequent his house after that.

On Thursday morning, Sundarraj was found dead in a shed on the banks of the Nallampillai tank. Passersby alerted his family who informed police. Meanwhile, Balu, a villager, told Express that Sundarraj was depressed and was not sure how he would pick himself up after the destruction. Senni Murugaiyan, a neighbour told Express, “Sundarraj had availed loans for applying fertilisers to the coconut crop regularly. That might have also contributed to the extreme step taken by him.”

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

‘Take steps to prevent suicide’
DMK president MK Stalin has urged CM Palaniswami to take steps to prevent suicides in cyclone ‘Gaja’-hit areas. In his Twitter handle, he said “ A request to Chief Minister, who criticised opposition in the press at Delhi, it is not the time for politics. Today (on Thursday) itself two farmers have died by committing suicide. These suicides (of farmers) should be prevented immediately. Should involve constructive activities at least hereafter” he urged. In another Twitter message, he said the Chief Minister had staged a ‘survey drama’ by flying in a helicopter. Before he went off to Delhi, he should he not have consulted the affected people.

Stalin flags off relief materials for cyclone-hit
Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin flagged off the carriers of relief materials, which were collected by the Women’s Wing and the Chennai East district unit of the party, on Wednesday night. In order to extend a helping hand to the people affected by Cyclone Gaja in delta districts, the relief materials were collected from the general public and cadre by the Women’s Wing and the Chennai East unit of the DMK, on instructions from the high command.

Meanwhile, through its social wing, TVS Motor Company Ltd will be distributing relief material worth 1 crore to Nagapattinam district. The distribution is to continue for a week starting from Thursday. The relief comprises 15,440 sleeping mats, 6,000 bedsheets, 10,000 tarpaulin sheets, 1,000 lungis, and 1,000 sarees. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp