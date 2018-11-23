Coconut farmer who lost grove found dead

N Ramesh By

Express News Service

THANJAVUR : A 55-year-old coconut farmer was found dead at a village near Pappanadu on Thursday. He was allegedly depressed after coconut trees in his grove covering five acres were destroyed in the cyclone.According to sources, C Sundarraj (55), a resident of Main Road in Chozhagankudikadu, was a self-made man. He used to work as a farm worker in his twenties before landing a work in Singapore. Over time, he bought around five acres of land, and twenty years ago, planted coconut trees.

Using the income from the grove, Sundarraj educated his daughter Sudha and son Prabakaran. Sudha completed postgraduation and is married. Prabakaran is an aeronautical engineer and is helping his father on the farm. Sundarraj’s wife Amsavalli has also been helping her husband with the field work.

C Sundarraj

Following Cyclone Gaja, Sundarraj was shocked to see his grove destroyed and all the coconut trees flattened. A grief-stricken Sundarraj reportedly lamented about the fate of the trees to his family members, relatives and friends. He did not frequent his house after that.

On Thursday morning, Sundarraj was found dead in a shed on the banks of the Nallampillai tank. Passersby alerted his family who informed police. Meanwhile, Balu, a villager, told Express that Sundarraj was depressed and was not sure how he would pick himself up after the destruction. Senni Murugaiyan, a neighbour told Express, “Sundarraj had availed loans for applying fertilisers to the coconut crop regularly. That might have also contributed to the extreme step taken by him.”

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

‘Take steps to prevent suicide’

DMK president MK Stalin has urged CM Palaniswami to take steps to prevent suicides in cyclone ‘Gaja’-hit areas. In his Twitter handle, he said “ A request to Chief Minister, who criticised opposition in the press at Delhi, it is not the time for politics. Today (on Thursday) itself two farmers have died by committing suicide. These suicides (of farmers) should be prevented immediately. Should involve constructive activities at least hereafter” he urged. In another Twitter message, he said the Chief Minister had staged a ‘survey drama’ by flying in a helicopter. Before he went off to Delhi, he should he not have consulted the affected people.

Stalin flags off relief materials for cyclone-hit

Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin flagged off the carriers of relief materials, which were collected by the Women’s Wing and the Chennai East district unit of the party, on Wednesday night. In order to extend a helping hand to the people affected by Cyclone Gaja in delta districts, the relief materials were collected from the general public and cadre by the Women’s Wing and the Chennai East unit of the DMK, on instructions from the high command.

Meanwhile, through its social wing, TVS Motor Company Ltd will be distributing relief material worth 1 crore to Nagapattinam district. The distribution is to continue for a week starting from Thursday. The relief comprises 15,440 sleeping mats, 6,000 bedsheets, 10,000 tarpaulin sheets, 1,000 lungis, and 1,000 sarees.