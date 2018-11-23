Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami asks Railway Ministry to waive freight charges for Gaja relief material

"I request the Railways to waive the freight charges collected from donors for the relief materials sent to the stations in disaster-affected areas addressed to the District Collectors," said the CM.

Published: 23rd November 2018 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government Friday urged the Railway Ministry to waive freight charges for relief material meant for cyclone Gaja affected districts in the state.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami wrote to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, saying this "has been done in the case of recent Kerala floods."

"I request the Railways to waive the freight charges collected from donors for the relief materials sent to the stations in disaster-affected areas addressed to the District Collectors, as has been done in the case of recent Kerala floods," Palaniswami said in his letter to Goyal.

He told the Union Minister that seeing the plight of the 'hapless victims,' relief material were being mobilised from all over the country.

He said the cyclone, which crossed the Tamil Nadu coast on November 16, has 'devastated' the affected districts, with people having lost their homes, livestock, plantation and livelihood.

Cyclone 'Gaja' had crossed the Tamil Nadu coast early on November 16 between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam, about 300 km from Chennai.

It left behind a trail of destruction in Nagapattinam district and also in several other districts.

The cyclone has claimed 63 lives, with Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai being the worst affected districts.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gaja cyclone K Palaniswami Railway Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp