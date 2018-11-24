Home States Tamil Nadu

Intel on Maoists gathering at Tamil Nadu-Kerala-Karnataka trijunction sets off search operation

This follows intelligence reports that Maoists are likely to assemble at the Tamil Nadu-Kerala-Karnataka trijunction to mark the second death anniversary of the Maoists Kuppu Devaraj and Ajitha.

Image of Maoists used for representational purpose only. (File | AP)

By Prabhakar T
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Tamil Nadu Special Task Force (STF) and National Security Guard (NSG) are conducting combing operations for Maoists in the forest areas of Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts. This follows intelligence reports that Maoists are likely to assemble at the Tamil Nadu-Kerala-Karnataka trijunction to mark the second death anniversary of the Maoists Kuppu Devaraj and Ajitha, who were shot dead in the Nilambur forests in an alleged encounter with the Kerala police.

“After the encounter in the Nilambur forests, at the junction of the three states, Maoist groups had distributed pamphlets and stuck posters saying that they would take revenge. No such incidents have taken place in the last two years. Now we have received an input that there are chances of the group assembling in the region,” said a senior STF official.

Five NSD teams and two STF teams have been deployed in places bordering forests in Coimbatore district, including the Pillur dam area, said an official of the Coimbatore Rural police.

