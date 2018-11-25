Youth hacked by a gang on Coimbatore Court premises

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 22-year-old youth was grievously injured when a gang of three hacked him on the Coimbatore district court premises, where he had come to comply with the bail conditions in an attempt to murder case, on Saturday.

According to the sources, M Surya (22), a resident of Kamatchiyamman Kovil Street at Sungam near Ramanathapuram, was on the court campus around 10 am when three bike-borne men swooped down on him and hacked him with sharp weapons. However, Surya managed to evade further onslaught after seeking refuge at a fruit stall on the premises.

An injured Surya was rushed to government Coimbatore hospital by the city police. Meanwhile, the Race Course Police registered an attempt to murder case and formed three special teams, which reportedly nabbed the assailants.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the attack was a fallout of the previous enmity. Surya was an accused in a murder case filed by the Ramanathapuram Police Station on September 29.

The three assailants -- Deepak (22), a resident of Mariyamman Kovil Street in Vellalore, Sachin alias Sanjay (21) from Olympus and Sujith (23) from Vellalore -- had been nursing a grouse against Surya and his friends -- Dinesh, Deependiran and Arun -- for allegedly stabbing Karthik, an accomplice of Deepak.

Before the September 26 incident, the two gangs were on friendly terms. During a binge session, tempers flared and Karthik intervenes to soothe the frayed nerves. However, Surya allegedly stabbed Karthik, sparking a rivalry. The attack was allegedly carried out to avenge Karthik.