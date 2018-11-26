Cyclone Gaja caused extensive damage in Tamil Nadu: Centre’s team

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR: The damage caused by Cyclone Gaja is extensive, said Daniel E Richard, joint secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, on Sunday. Richard is leading the six-member team deputed by the Centre to inspect areas affected by the storm in the State.

Addressing media at Thanjavur district’s Mallipattinam, after inspecting damaged boats at the fishing harbour, Richard said, “We have seen the damage (caused by the cylone) which is extensive.” Asked about compensation, he said that was the government’s intention.

“We are making an assessment of damage (for that),” he said. On coconut trees damaged, he said, “The number of trees affected would run into lakhs.”

The team visited damaged coconut groves at Pulavankadu village and at Pudukkottai Ullur near Pattukkottai. At Tiruvarur, the team inspected the multipurpose cyclone shelter in Jambuvanodai where cyclone-affected people are staying.

At Pudukkottai Ullur, coconut farmers asked that trees on land categorised as residential also be considered for compensation. They wanted to the government to give Rs 17,000 per fallen tree and Rs 6.04 lakh per hectare.

Fisherfolk at Mallipattinam sought new boats made of steel to replace damaged ones. At Muthupettai, ryots demanded compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre of lost paddy crop.

Visit to flattened houses

The team, accompanied by TN officials, also inspected the completely destroyed houses of V Arumugam and Gnamanai at Orathanadu Pudur village.