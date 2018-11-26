Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Gaja caused extensive damage in Tamil Nadu: Centre’s team

The damage caused by Cyclone Gaja is extensive, said Daniel E Richard, joint secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, on Sunday.

Published: 26th November 2018 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

The team looks at a shattered boat at Mallipattinam on Sunday. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR: The damage caused by Cyclone Gaja is extensive, said Daniel E Richard, joint secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, on Sunday. Richard is leading the six-member team deputed by the Centre to inspect areas affected by the storm in the State. 

Addressing media at Thanjavur district’s Mallipattinam, after inspecting damaged boats at the fishing harbour, Richard said, “We have seen the damage (caused by the cylone) which is extensive.” Asked about compensation, he said that was the government’s intention.

“We are making an assessment of damage (for that),” he said. On coconut trees damaged, he said, “The number of trees affected would run into lakhs.”

The team visited damaged coconut groves at Pulavankadu village and at Pudukkottai Ullur near Pattukkottai. At Tiruvarur, the team inspected the multipurpose cyclone shelter in Jambuvanodai where cyclone-affected people are staying.

At Pudukkottai Ullur, coconut farmers asked that trees on land categorised as residential also be considered for compensation. They wanted to the government to give Rs 17,000 per fallen tree and Rs 6.04 lakh per hectare.

Fisherfolk at Mallipattinam sought new boats made of steel to replace damaged ones. At Muthupettai, ryots demanded compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre of lost paddy crop. 

Visit to flattened houses 

The team, accompanied by TN officials, also inspected the completely destroyed houses of V Arumugam and Gnamanai at Orathanadu Pudur village.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp