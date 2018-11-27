Home States Tamil Nadu

726 flats to be constructed by 2021 at Rs 245 crore for CBIC staff

Costing Rs 245 crore, the flats are being constructed using ‘Tunnel Form Technology’, a fast-track method and a highly efficient industrialized system of on-site construction.

Published: 27th November 2018 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), in co-ordination with Chennai Customs Zone, will construct 726 residential quarters for the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) at Central Revenue Colony in Anna Nagar.

Costing Rs 245 crore, the flats are being constructed using ‘Tunnel Form Technology’, a fast-track method and a highly efficient industrialized system of on-site construction.

Of the flats being constructed, 288 will be Type-II, 288 will be Type-III and 150 will be Type-IV with an area of 660 sq feet, 770 sq ft and 1300 sq feet, respectively. There will be six towers comprising of ground and 18 floors each. The project is being undertaken by DEC Infra & Projects Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad.

The proposed flats will have all state-of-the-art facilities, viz. modular kitchens, wardrobes, high quality fixtures, passenger lifts, service lifts, etc. The project is expected to be completed by December 2021.      
S Ramesh, Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, laid the foundation stone. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central Public Works Department Chennai Customs Zone

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp