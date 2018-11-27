726 flats to be constructed by 2021 at Rs 245 crore for CBIC staff

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), in co-ordination with Chennai Customs Zone, will construct 726 residential quarters for the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) at Central Revenue Colony in Anna Nagar.

Costing Rs 245 crore, the flats are being constructed using ‘Tunnel Form Technology’, a fast-track method and a highly efficient industrialized system of on-site construction.

Of the flats being constructed, 288 will be Type-II, 288 will be Type-III and 150 will be Type-IV with an area of 660 sq feet, 770 sq ft and 1300 sq feet, respectively. There will be six towers comprising of ground and 18 floors each. The project is being undertaken by DEC Infra & Projects Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad.

The proposed flats will have all state-of-the-art facilities, viz. modular kitchens, wardrobes, high quality fixtures, passenger lifts, service lifts, etc. The project is expected to be completed by December 2021.

S Ramesh, Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, laid the foundation stone.