Crackdown on violation yields Rs 31.67 lakh by way of fines, tax

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: In a week-long crack down on road rule violations, the transport department has netted a sum of Rs 31.67 lakh by way of imposing fine for non-compliance of rules and collecting road tax from lax vehicle operators.

In all the 12 zones across the State, the authorities conducted a massive vehicle check-up drive during November 12-18.

“As many as 4,482 check report were issued during the week-long drive against violations. It yielded Rs 22,43,600 compounding fee and Rs 9,24,070 tax,” said C Samayamoorthy, TN Transport Commissioner.



He said that among the zones, Erode topped the chart with highest amount of compounding fee that stood Rs 5,06,200 while Vellore accounted for Rs 3,92,600.

During the crackdown, the officials also issued check reports proposing compounding fee to the tune of Rs 27,78,000 and tax for Rs 2,37,945. The vehicle operators concerned have to pay the compounding fee and tax proposed in the check report at their respective regional transport offices.

According to the transport commissioner, as many as 2,677 riders and 753 pillion riders were slapped with fine for not wearing the safety gear which attracts stringent action following a recent court order.

Chennai South zone was on the top of the chart of helmet-less riding with 1,449 riders and 417 pillion riders penalised for flouting the rules. Chennai North zone accounted for 242 riders and 55 pillion riders.