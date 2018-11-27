Home States Tamil Nadu

Despite Tamil Nadu's resistance, Centre sets Karnataka's Mekedatu dam project in motion

Mekedatu dam project was being considered by Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) in its meeting scheduled on December 3 before which the TN government is likely to take legal recourse.

Published: 27th November 2018 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 02:24 AM   |  A+A-

Mekedatu dam

Water from Gaganachukki falls flows towards Mekedatu reservoir

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dropping another bomb on Tamil Nadu, the Union government has set Karnataka's controversial Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project in motion. The Central Water Commission (CWC) has accepted the pre-feasibility report (PFR) of the project and allowed Cauvery Neeravari Nigam, Bengaluru, to go ahead and prepare the detailed project report (DPR), thereby drawing sharp criticism from the Tamil Nadu government.

ALSO READ: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu farmers push for Mekedatu project

Reliable sources told the Express that the Mekedatu dam project was being considered by Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) in its meeting scheduled on December 3 before which the Tamil Nadu government is likely to take legal recourse.

ALSO READ: Edappadi K Palaniswami says ‘no’ to HD Kumaraswamy's plan for dam at Mekedatu

Before approving the PFR, CWC director N Mukherjee had written to Secretary of CWMA seeking views for which no objections were raised. In the letter, Mukherjee said Mekedatu dam PFR under
examination was mainly for implementing the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) award as modified by the Supreme Court on February 18, 2018, without any irrigation component, hence Guidelines for Submission, Appraisal and Acceptance of Irrigation and Multipurpose projects, 2017, are not applicable.

As per the above said guidelines, copy of the PFR will have to be circulated to the co-basin states by the project authority to get views/observations on the project proposal. However, Syed Masood Husain, chairman of CWC as well as CWMA, has downplayed the controversy and said acceptance of the PFR does not mean clearance for construction of the project has been given.

"Approval has been given only for the preparation of DPR, which need to be concurred by the CWMA. Until, DPR is submitted we do not know what is the proposal," he said.

G Umapathy, Tamil Nadu counsel in Supreme Court, told the Express that CWC has gone out of the way to aid Karnataka.

"Though the project is still in the infancy stage, approval for preparation of DPR should not have been given without holding consultation with lower riparian state (Tamil Nadu). Legal options are being
explored," he said.

On other hand, Mohan Katarki, Karnataka counsel in Supreme Court, argued that the Mekedatu project falls within the territorial limits of Karnataka and therefore, there were no legal impediments for
Karnataka in constructing the project.

"Tamil Nadu cannot object to Mekedatu as long as there is no obstruction to the delivery of 177.25 tmc of water at the inter-state border in a normal year," he told Express. Meanwhile, CWC said the Mekedatu project should be approved by Central Electricity Authority (CEA) as it involves generation of 400 MW of power. The total project costs an estimated Rs 5,912 cr. As per the Electricity Act, 2003, and the notification by Ministry of Power, projects costing more than Rs 2,500 crore need
to be concurred by CEA.

ALSO READ: ‘Tamil Nadu firm on not to allow building of Mekedatu dam’

S Janakarajan, president of South Asia Consortium of Inter-Disciplinary Water Studies (SaciWATERs), said the Mekedatu project would spell disaster for Tamil Nadu and upkeep of Cauvery river in general.
"Cauvery river is already in great distress due to reduced inflow and construction of any hard structure will obstruct the free flow and lead to delta subsidence in Tamil Nadu." 

 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cauvery Kauvery Tamil Nadu Mekedatu dam

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • CC
    When Karnataka water resources minister has assured that the state is legally bound to release water to Tamil nadu on the basis of monthly quota
    2 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp