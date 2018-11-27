Home States Tamil Nadu

Three employees of Children's home in Tamil Nadu held for 'sexual abuse'

As many as 47 children aged between 6 and 19 were staying at the private home, which was sealed Sunday following a surprise inspection carried out by the district authorities based on a tip-off.

Child sexual abuse

The girl inmates alleged that they were sexually abused and threatened with dire consequences if they reported the matter to anyone.

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Three employees of a children's home, including its director have been arrested in the district on complaints of 'sexual abuse' of some girl inmates, police said Tuesday.

The District Collector Kandhasamy visited the home and ordered the inmates to be shifted to another shelter where the children were questioned.

The employees were arrested under POCSO Act based on a complaint from the District Collector, and remanded to judicial custody.

Comments(1)

  • Raghini
    The only solution is employing only women at such homes from top to bottom and men should not be allowed inside .Culprits should be punished severely.
    2 days ago reply
