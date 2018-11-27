Three-member expert panel on Thoothukudi Sterlite closure submits final report to NGT

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The three-member expert committee formed to decide the fate of the ‘closed’ Sterlite copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi has submitted its final report to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), New Delhi.

The committee, headed by Tarun Agarwal, former Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, and having two members - Satish C Garkoti, scientist with the Union Environment Ministry and HD Varalaxmi from the Regional Directorate of the Central Pollution Control Board - has reportedly submitted the report along with supporting documents running into 42 bundles.

The next hearing of the case is scheduled for December 10. However Sterlite has asked for early date and the tribunal is likely to hear the matter in a couple of days, sources said.

The committee had visited the Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi, held public hearings and conducted a hearing at the NGT bench in Chennai for five days, listening to all parties concerned.

Meanwhile, in a setback to the Tamil Nadu government, the Supreme Court has dismissed the review petition challenging the NGT’s decision that the petition by Vedanta Ltd challenging the State government’s closure order was maintainable and a subsequent relief by way of allowing it to access its administrative block.

“Having carefully gone through the review petition, the order under challenge and the papers annexed therewith, we are satisfied that there is no error apparent on the face of the record, warranting reconsideration of the order impugned. The review petition is, accordingly, dismissed,” the apex court said in its order dated November 20, which came to light on Monday.

Meanwhile, DMK president M K Stalin has criticised the government for not having made a strong case on the Sterlite issue.