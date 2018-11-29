A feast TANGEDCO staff won’t forget for rest of their lives

K Ezhilarasan By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Workers of TANGEDCO who toiled tirelessly for the past nine days to restore power supply in a cyclone-hit locality in Pudukkottai district were pleasantly surprised on Tuesday when villagers served them a feast of chicken biryani as a token of appreciation.

About 50 workers who had come down to Pudukkottai from Salem district on November 19 were put up in a marriage hall in Mukkannamalaipatti village. Having restored power in the village five days ago, they have been breaking their backs to set right the lines in neighbouring villages, leaving for work at 8 am and returning only at 8 pm. On Tuesday, when they returned after a hard day’s toil, the villagers served them delectable chicken biryani for dinner.

U Shahjahan, a villager, said, “We have been seeing them working hard without taking a day’s break. Though the government has arranged food for them, we thought of providing them with something special. All of us pooled in money and resources and prepared biryani in the marriage hall after the workers went for work in the morning.” To add to the heart-warming experience, some villagers stood at the entrance of the marriage hall to welcome them and led them to the dining area.

People donated rice, chicken, banana leaves, bananas and bottles of water. The workers were served biryani, chicken gravy, sweets and bananas. The village people developed a good rapport with the workers as they considered them their special guests and friendships have blossomed.

Several thousand TANGEDCO workers from across the State are now working in the cyclone-hit districts. Despite interruptions caused by rain, they are carrying heavy EB poles on their shoulders, walking through slushy agricultural fields, erect poles after removing the old ones, draw cables and finally restore connections to each and every affected household.