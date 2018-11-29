Parties slam Tamil Nadu government on Sterlite issue

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Various political parties in the State have condemned the ‘lethargic attitude’ of the Tamil Nadu government in the Sterlite copper plant issue after the NGT-appointed expert committee submitted a report.

DMK president MK Stalin said in his Twitter post, “The recommendations of Tarun Agarwal committee to allow the Sterlite unit with some conditions is a humiliation to the Tamil Nadu government. I had constantly urged to adopt a resolution in the cabinet” (to close Sterlite).

PMK founder S Ramadoss said in his Twitter post, “The rulers, who claimed that the unit can’t be opened even if they went to World court, cheated the people” he said.

In a press release, CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan said the State government had issued the closure order against Sterlite unit after witnessing the severe protest of the people of Thoothukudi. It should take steps to cancel the report, he said.