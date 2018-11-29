PIL against rejuvenation camp in Kovai village

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice on a PIL petition praying for a directive to the authorities concerned not to conduct rejuvenation camp for elephants at Thekkampatti village in Coimbatore.

The petition has been filed by T Pandurangan, president of Thekkampatti 23 Grama Vivasayigal Orunginaippu Kuzhu and also a former district councillor.

According to petitioner, Thekkampatti was situated along the banks of Bhavani river. During the camp, the number of wild elephants entering the village increased.

On enquiry, they understood that most of the elephants brought for the camp entered villages. Within six years, the villages have lost 16 human lives due to elephant attacks, he said.