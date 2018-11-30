Criminal case against ex-minister KN Nehru quashed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The proceedings in a criminal case pending against former DMK minister K N Nehru before the Special Court for Political cases against MPs and MLAs, have been quashed by the Madras High Court. The charge against Nehru was that he had deterred public servants from discharging duty during a protest against demonetization at Trichy in November, 2016.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh quashed the proceedings, allowing a plea from Nehru. The prosecution case was that on November 28, 2016, Nehru and other accused, had organised a protest near the Passport office at Trichy against the decision to demonetize `500 and `1,000 currency notes. When they were told to disperse, as they had not obtained the prior permission, they refused to oblige. On the other hand, the Inspector attached to Gandhi Market police station and his policemen were allegedly manhandled by the petitioner and his men.

The Judicial Magistrate in Trichy took cognizance of the charge on November 8, 2017. After formation of the Special Court, the case was transferred to it and the petitioner appeared before it on November 12.

When the petition came up for hearing today, Nehru’s senior counsel N R Elango cited a judgment of the Supreme Court and pointed out that the complainant and the investigation officer are one and the same person.