I-T dept asked to keep mum on noon meal scheme probe 

CHENNAI: Income-Tax officials at various levels, including its Director-General at Nungambakkam, have been restrained by the Madras High Court from divulging anything to the print and visual media on the ongoing investigation into the allegations against a private firm in Namakkal district, which supplied food materials for the State government’s noon meal scheme.

Justice T Raja granted the injunction while passing interim orders on a petition from Christy Friedgram industry, by its proprietor T S Kumaraswamy in Andypalayam in Namakkal district on Tuesday.

“In the light of the observations of the Supreme Court, as well as Rule 11 of the Central Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, since the IT department cannot directly or indirectly communicate and provide any information on the pending inquiry of any government servant or any person, more particularly any sub judice matters, the respondents (IT officials) are directed not to divulge any information or undertake media trial with regard to the investigation of the inquiry being conducted against the petitioner company till further orders,” the judge said and posted the main petition for further hearing after three weeks.

Petitioner alleged that IT officials had purposely leaked out incorrect information with regard to his company’s dealings with the government.