Order refusing posting of disabled woman in nearby school set aside

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding that when the law is so concerned for the persons with disabilities and makes certain provision/concession, it is the obligation of the law enforcing authorities to ensure implementation of the same in quite promptitude, the Madras High Court has said. It set aside an order dated October 22, transferring a woman with disabilities to a far away school.

Justice S Vimala, who made the observation while setting aside the transfer order, also directed the authorities concerned to post R Thamaraiselvi of Korkai, a woman with 50 per cent disabilitiesas headmistress in Thazhancheri High School, which is situated near her residence in accordance with the government letter (MS) dated July 22, 2009 of the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department, within a week.

Thamaraiselvi was appointed as a teacher and posted to a high school in Korkai in 1997. She was promoted as headmistress in 2018. During counselling, despite her physical status of 50 per cent disability and request for placement in the high school at Thazhancheri, which was just 10 kms away from her residence, she was offered the high school at Periathumbur, which was 104 kms away. Hence, the present writ petition.