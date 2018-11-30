Quality, credible journals to get UGC's CARE

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With the aim of promoting credible and quality academic journals in India in all academic disciples, the University Grants Commission has decided to establish the Consortium for Academic and Research Ethics (CARE).

CARE, to be chaired by the UGC vice chairman, will include representatives of the Association of Indian Universities, relevant statutory councils and government bodies concerning the sciences, medicine,

agriculture and engineering, as well as the social science, humanities, arts and fine arts.

The UGC’s INFLIBNET (Information and Library Network) Centre, which will also be a CARE member, will act as a supporting agency, according to a public notice from UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain. CARE members will prepare a list of quality journals in their respective disciplines and these will be critically

analysed using ‘defined criteria’ by special cells at certain ‘entrusted institutions’ with proven track record in journal analysis and publication ethics. The cells will be guided by an empowered UGC-appointed committee.

Based on special cells’ reports, CARE will maintain a dynamic ‘Reference List of Quality Journals’. In the science and technology disciplines, it will also consider journals indexed by globally accepted databases like Scopus and Web of Science.

The number of research articles published in reputed journals is a globally accepted indicator for matters like institutional ranking, appointment and promotion of faculty members and award of research degrees, Jain pointed out. Credibility of research publications is extremely important as it reflects individual, institutional and national image. Publications in dubious, substandard journals, besides bringing a poor image, cause long-term academic damage.

These have, in fact, become a matter of concern all over the world. The percentage of research articles published in such journals is reported to be high In India, adversely affecting the country’s image. High quality, reputable journals and research papers are thus necessary to achieve higher global rankings

for our institutions and improve our quality of education, he said.