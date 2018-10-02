Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK moves court against Minister S P Velumani



Published: 02nd October 2018 04:46 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK has moved the Madras High Court with a plea to order a special probe into the allegations of corruption against Local Administration Minister S P Velumani in the matter of awarding contracts.

Claiming that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption was unwilling to impartially and fully investigate his complaint, dated September 10, DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi moved the HC on Monday for a direction to the authorities to hold an impartial probe.

Since the Chief Minister and other ministers are under the scrutiny of the CBI and there is a possibility of stalling the investigation, it is imperative to prevent abuse of process of law and secure the ends of justice and hence, this court itself shall decide the composition of the special investigation team and monitor the investigation on his complaint, the petitioner said.

Petitioner alleged that contracts were awarded to KCP Engineers and Vardhan Infrastructure even though they did not have expertise in the area. He also alleged that the funds of Chennai and Coimbatore Corporations were syphoned off.

