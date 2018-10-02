WATCH | Kiran Bedi, AIADMK MLA indulge in verbal spat 

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: A verbal spat broke out between Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi and AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan, over the duration of the latter's speech at an event at Kamban Kalai Arangam on Tuesday.

During the event, the Lt. Governor declared the Union Territory open defecation free (ODF).

The feud unfolded after the mike was switched off during the MLA's speech. Bedi, in her Twitter account, has clarified that the lawmaker went on speaking during the event despite requests by ministers on stage to limit his speech. It was then that the Lt. Governor asked the organisers to switch off his mike. This infuriated Anbalagan who in return started shouting at her.

#WATCH Verbal spat on stage between Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi and AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan at a government function. The argument reportedly broke out over duration of MLA's speech pic.twitter.com/bptFSr80nC — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2018

In a viral video shared by ANI, Kiran Bedi is seen requesting the MLA to "please go and sit" with folded hands. The MLA, however, responded by imitating Bedi and asked her to leave the place instead.

An MLA’s Mike had to b turned off when he persistently rejected any req from panel of Hble Ministers to limit his speech.

He rejected all appeals. He shouted back. I hav seen him do this earlier too. Event was to give away awards for good work done in making Puducherry ODF @ANI — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) October 2, 2018

Later, Anbalagan was also seen shouting at the dignitaries on the dais amidst laughter from the audience. Interestingly, those on the dais, including some ministers and MLAs, remained silent spectators while the feud went on.

"Controversies are not alien to this MLA and he was notorious for behaving in such way," said Kiran Bedi. "I have seen him do this earlier too", added the Lt. governor.

(With inputs from ANI)