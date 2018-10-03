Most colleges, universities in Tamil Nadu did not observe ‘Surgical Strike Day’

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Most colleges in Tamil Nadu, did not observe September 29 as ‘Surgical Strike Day’, as directed by University Grants Commission (UGC).The controversial circular issued by the commission was termed a move to “militarise” university and college campuses.

By a recent circular, the UGC directed varsities and higher educational institutions in the country that students pledge their support to the armed forces and host talk-sessions by ex-servicemen, special parades and sending greetings.

However, most universities, including Anna University, University of Madras and Bharathiar University did not have any special programme on that day. While a few colleges seemed to have deliberately boycotted observing surgical strike day, many simply did not make any effort.

The UGC circular will militarise higher educational institutions, said E Balaguruswamy, a former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University. “UGC should not indirectly coerce students into signing such a blind support,” he said adding that UGC was merely a funding body and should not interfere with such things. He said that colleges did the right thing by not observing surgical strike day.

While Anna University did not overtly oppose observing such a day, they simply decided not to, said MK Surappa, Vice Chancellor of the university. “A widespread criticism from media rose after UGC made the announcement. They later clarified that it was not mandatory. So, we did not observe the day,” he said.

“The surgical strike was a tactical political move by the government. Universities are apolitical spaces and should not celebrate every small military expedition. While the country remains divided on its opinion on the surgical strike, students should not be brainwashed into praising it,” said a faculty from Madras University, who works closely with the varsity’s National Cadet Corps (NCC). However, a few schools and colleges organised parades, but the programmes that followed were restricted to NCC cadets.