Swachh Bharat event gets ugly as AIADMK MLA quarrels with L-G Kiran Bedi on dais in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: The Swachh Bharat function organised by Puducherry government to declare the Union Territory as Open Defecation Free (ODF) on Tuesday was marred by a confrontation between Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and AIADMK MLA A Anbazhagan on the dais in full view of the gathering.

The quarrel, at Kamban Kalai Arangam, began as Anbazhagan was addressing the gathering. Anbazhagan, the constituency’s MLA, and two MPs, though invited, were not initially scheduled to speak at the function. Anbazhagan was allowed to address the gathering after he raised an objection to not being allowed to speak. After 10 minutes of his speech, in which he criticised the government and officials, he was told to wrap up on Bedi’s directions as she had another commitment.

He refused and continued for another five minutes at which point he was given a slip requesting him to end his speech. Anbazhagan pocketed the slip and continued. At that point Bedi went near the podium and asked him, with folded hands, to conclude his speech. When he still refused, the microphone was cut off on Bedi’s instructions. An infuriated Anbazhagan said that it was disrespectful to cut off his microphone and accused Bedi of misusing her powers. Local Administration Minister A Namassivayam intervened as Bedi told Anbazhagan to leave the venue.

#WATCH Verbal spat on stage between Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi and AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan at a government function. The argument reportedly broke out over duration of MLA's speech pic.twitter.com/bptFSr80nC — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2018

Repeated pleas in vain: Bedi

Anbazhagan shouted at Namassaivayam. If raising issues and criticising the government was not acceptable, then they should not invite him, he said. When Bedi, again with folded hands, told Anbazhagan to leave, he said that as the Lt Governor, she should respect elected members. When she again reiterated that he should leave, Anbazhagan told Bedi to leave instead. Finally, Anbazhagan left the venue.

Thereafter the Swachh Bharat awards were distributed by the LG, who did not address the gathering, and the event concluded after Namassivayam declared Puducherry ODF. Namassivayam, in his address, faulted Anbazhagan’s behaviour.

Subsequently, Anbazhagan called on Speaker of the territorial assembly, V Vaithilingam, at his residence and discussed the issue. Anbazhagan said he would get his party’s approval and lodge a complaint.

He blamed the government for not scheduling him and the two MPs to speak at the event and charged that the Lt Governor had ruined the respect due to her post.

Bedi, in a WhatsApp message, later said the incident was truly unfortunate. She said according to a minute-to-minute schedule of the event, the MLA was not even scheduled to speak.He spoke beyond the reasonable time when there was a long programme to follow and awards be given out and paid no heed to interventions from cabinet ministers and Bedi. As she was presiding over the function, she personally intervened and requested him to wind up. After he refused to, she was forced to ask his microphone be switched off, she said. This is not the first time this MLA had behaved in this manner, Bedi claimed.