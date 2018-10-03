Home States Tamil Nadu

Thirumurugan Gandhi out of Vellore Jail after 53 days

After his release, Thirumurugan and his supporters paid floral tributes to the Periyar statue near the Block Development Office at Anna Silai.

Published: 03rd October 2018 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Activist Thirumurugan Gandhi (Photo | May 17 Facebook)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Human rights activist and the founder of May 17 Movement, Thirumurugan Gandhi, was on Tuesday released on bail after 53 days of imprisonment at Vellore Central Prison. Speaking to media persons in the evening, he said, “Tamil Nadu’s young people should come forward and gather in unison to work and strive for the welfare and to protect the rights of the people.”

After his release, Thirumurugan and his supporters paid floral tributes to the Periyar statue near the Block Development Office at Anna Salai. Thirumurugan was arrested by Chennai police from Bengaluru airport on August 9 under Section 124 A (sedition charge) of the Indian Penal code (IPC). He was arrested while returning from Geneva where he had addressed the United Nations Human Rights Council and spoke about the recent firing in Thoothukudi that took the lives of 13 people.

Speaking to media Thirumurugan accused the BJP-led Central government of issuing orders to Tamil Nadu government to stifle democratic voices in the state. “While RSS and BJP members are not arrested nor any cases are filed against them for committing crimes, the government only executes orders to arrest democratic voices, which is condemnable,” he said.

“Our entitlement to opinion is denied by the Tamil Nadu government. But, we will continue to work to uphold democracy in righteous ways and will continue to take democratic protests against unfair governance,” said Thirumurugan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thirumurugan Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur