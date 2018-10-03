Thirumurugan Gandhi out of Vellore Jail after 53 days

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Human rights activist and the founder of May 17 Movement, Thirumurugan Gandhi, was on Tuesday released on bail after 53 days of imprisonment at Vellore Central Prison. Speaking to media persons in the evening, he said, “Tamil Nadu’s young people should come forward and gather in unison to work and strive for the welfare and to protect the rights of the people.”

After his release, Thirumurugan and his supporters paid floral tributes to the Periyar statue near the Block Development Office at Anna Salai. Thirumurugan was arrested by Chennai police from Bengaluru airport on August 9 under Section 124 A (sedition charge) of the Indian Penal code (IPC). He was arrested while returning from Geneva where he had addressed the United Nations Human Rights Council and spoke about the recent firing in Thoothukudi that took the lives of 13 people.

Speaking to media Thirumurugan accused the BJP-led Central government of issuing orders to Tamil Nadu government to stifle democratic voices in the state. “While RSS and BJP members are not arrested nor any cases are filed against them for committing crimes, the government only executes orders to arrest democratic voices, which is condemnable,” he said.

“Our entitlement to opinion is denied by the Tamil Nadu government. But, we will continue to work to uphold democracy in righteous ways and will continue to take democratic protests against unfair governance,” said Thirumurugan.