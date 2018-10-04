Home States Tamil Nadu

Firms to face legal action for denying Gandhi Jayanti holiday to workers

The inspections were conducted in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy and Madurai.

Published: 04th October 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The  Tamil Nadu Labour department is to initiate legal action against 1,229 shops, 1,071 catering establishments, 169 motor transport establishments and 15 plantations in the State for denying employees holiday on Gandhi Jayanthi on Tuesday, according to an official statement.

A special task force, headed by the Assistant Commissioners of Labour (Enforcement) in each district, conducted special inspections on the Gandhi Jayanthi Day under the Tamil Nadu Industrial Establishment (National, Festival and Special Holidays) Act, the statement said.

As per the Tamil Nadu Industrial Establishment (National, Festival and Special Holidays) Act, 1958, it is statutory that every establishment is bound to declare national holidays for nine days: Republic Day, May Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanthi day and five festival holidays.

