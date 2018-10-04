Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court stays SIPCOT’s order cancelling land allotment

Madras HC ordered an interim stay on the cancellation order passed by SIPCOT against land allotment to Vedanta Group’s copper smelter unit, Sterlite, in Thoothukudi.

MADURAI: Observing that public perception cannot override the fundamental and constitutional rights of the country, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court ordered an interim stay on the cancellation order passed by the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) against land allotment to Vedanta Group’s copper smelter unit, Sterlite, in Thoothukudi.

Justice V Parthiban, who ordered the stay, observed that the impugned order appeared to be a knee-jerk reaction to allay the grave concern expressed by certain sections of people living in and around the industry about their physical well-being, and that the SIPCOT could not pass orders merely for that reason by disregarding the established legal principles and the right to equality entitled by the constitution.

