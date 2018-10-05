DUSU President Ankiv Baisoya not our student, says Thiruvalluvar University

By PTI

CHENNAI: A Tamil Nadu-based university has told the state government that DUSU President Ankiv Baisoya, at the centre of a row over producing a fake certificate in the varsity's name for securing admission in Delhi University, was not its student.

A senior government official said the Vellore-based Thiruvalluvar University has written to the Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department that the Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP) leader was neither enrolled in the varsity nor in any of its constituent or affiliated colleges.

"Yes, they have given in writing," he said when asked if the university has informed the Higher Education Department that the student leader had produced a fake certificate and that it was not from the university.

The communication reportedly said the Controller of Examinations has issued a letter stating the certificate was not genuine.

Earlier, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), had alleged Baisoya had produced fake certificate from the Thiruvalluvar University for getting admission to Delhi University, a charge dismissed by the ABVP.

Baisoya was recently elected president of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), but a row erupted over his degree certificates after NSUI released a letter, purportedly from the varsity, saying the certificate submitted by him was fake.