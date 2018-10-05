Home States Tamil Nadu

Panneerselvam admits meeting TTV Dhinakaran with 'good intentions'; slams AMMK chief for cheap politics

The Deputy Chief Minister responded to TTV's charges and said that he returned from the meeting last year with disappointment as TTV was keen on becoming CM after overthrowing Palaniswami.

Published: 05th October 2018 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

(L-R) Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam; Amma Makkal Munetra Kazhagam chief TTV Dhinarakan (Photos | File/ EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amidst high political drama on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said that he had met TTV Dhinakaran to save the party and not for any personal gain.

Earlier in the day, Dhinakaran said Panneerselvam met him in July last year and he was desperate to become CM again. Paneerselvam dismissed his allegations during a crowded press meet at his Greenways Road residence, flanked by AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudanan, Ministers RB Udhayakumar, Kadambur Raju and K Pandiarajan.

“I met TTV Dhinakaran on July 12 last year not out of my own interest but only on the repeated requests from Dhinakaran through a common friend. My intention was to save the AIADMK and the government which faced trouble then. But I returned with disappointment as Dhinakaran did not show any reformation but was keen on becoming Chief Minister.”

“When Dhinakaran was parading 36 MLAs and challenged that he would topple the government, I thought the party and government should be saved. But during the meeting, it was clear that Dhinakaran stood his ground and spoke with an intention of becoming CM after removing Edappadi K Palaniswami.” he said.

Panneerselvam also said that when he refused to meet Dhinakaran, saying he was leading a ‘dharma yudh’ against that family (Sasikala family), the common friend, who arranged the meeting, assured that Dhinakaran had given up his old stand and was about to quit politics. “The friend asked me to take a decision after listening to Dhinakaran. Only after that, I met Dhinakaran. But after the merger of both factions in August, there has been no contact with Dhinakaran,” he added.

READ HERE | TTV Dhinakaran claims OPS wanted to meet him to oust Tamil Nadu CM, AIADMK rejects charge

The friend, who had arranged the meeting, met Panneerselvam on Friday morning and regretted that he had made a big mistake by arranging the meeting. “I never expected that Dhinakaran would engage in such cheap politics. I met him with good intention - to save the party and government. But now understood what kind of person he is,” Panneerselvam added.

The Deputy CM also charged that Dhinakaran was levelling false allegations only to malign his image and to create confusion among the public besides to embarrass the party and government.

Responding to a question, Panneerselvam shot back: “Why should I topple this government where I am the Deputy CM? I held the CM post three times and that is enough. I hail from a good family and I will never try to become CM by toppling a government.”

Answering another question, he said, “Ministers have told me that seven of the disqualified MLAs had approached the ruling party, saying they did not like the attitude of Dhinakaran.”

Earlier in the day, AIADMK deputy coordinators KP Munusamy and R Vaithilingam had expressed hope that Panneerselvam would not have met Dhinakaran and that the latter was trying to create confusion among party cadre.

Minister for Electricity P Thangamani said “Indeed, Dhinakaran had sent feelers to the AIADMK to merge his party. Since there was no green signal for that, now he is making false allegations.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TTV Dhinakaran O Panneerselvam Edappadi K Palaniswami OPS EPS AIADMK Sasikala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices