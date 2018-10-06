Home States Tamil Nadu

Former CM J Jayalalithaa defamation case: Government allowed to prosecute accused

Justice N Anand Venkatesh passed the order while hearing two quash petitions filed by three persons who were accused of making defamatory comments against Jayalalithaa.

Published: 06th October 2018 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench allowed the State to prosecute a complaint against a person for making derogatory comments against former chief minister J Jayalalithaa by observing that the State can continue with the prosecution even though the defamed person is no more, if the alleged defamatory statement is aimed against the post and not the person.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh passed the order while hearing two quash petitions filed by three persons who were accused of making defamatory comments against Jayalalithaa. In his order, the Judge responds to queries on whether public prosecutor can continue to prosecute the two defamation complaints on behalf of Jayalalithaa, as she does not hold office and is no more.

The Judge concluded by observing, “Even if a person ceases to hold the Office/Post at a later point of time, the prosecution that was launched by the Public Prosecutor for the offence of defamation shall continue since the alleged defamatory statement is “Office / post centric” and not “person centric”.” He stated that, in such a case, the defamation complaint did not abate on the death of the former CM and the State is duty bound to continue with the proceedings. Stating thus, he dismissed one of the two quash petitions filed by one Karur Murali and allowed the public prosecutor to continue to prosecute the complaint against him. He allowed the other petition filed by two persons seeking to quash proceedings against them, as the offence in the complaint was more of a personal attack on Jayalalithaa than her office as CM.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
J Jayalalithaa Jayalalithaa defamation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi
Why did Mahatma Gandhi never receive the Nobel Peace Prize?
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices