Tamil Nadu: Generator fume claims lives of mother, daughter in Karur

The smoke from the generator is said to have entered into the victims' house through a hole.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KARUR: A Mother and daughter on Monday died while they were asleep in Karur after inhaling toxic fumes from a running generator kept nearby.

Sundari (40), a resident of JJ Nagar, Ramanujar Nagar colony in Karur was sleeping with her daughter Ragavi (16) who was a class 11 student in a Chennai school. She has two other daughters who are staying in a hostel.

Sundari's house (Photo | EPS)

As the power supply meter was dysfunctional at their house, the authorities had refused to restore power to them. Hence, Sundari and her daughter were using a generator.

On Sunday night, Sundari switched on the generator and went to sleep along with her daughter. The smoke from the generator is said to have entered into the house through a hole. And as there wasn't any proper ventilation in the house, they both had inhaled the toxic smoke which was sucked in by a table-fan. The duo was found dead in the morning. 

Her husband Raja, who owns a fruit stall, sleeps in the shop. 

Karur Police have registered a case and investigating.

