Tamil Nadu inks MoU with Robert Bosch Centre for data-driven governance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government is tapping digital technologies like data analytics and machine learning, an interdisciplinary field that uses statistical techniques to give computer systems the ability to learn from data, under its e-governance initiative by tying up with Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at IIT-Madras.

Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Robert Bosch Centre for enhancing data-driven governance. It was signed during the Connect 2018, organised by Confederation of Indian Industry in the presence of Information Technology Minister M Manikandan and IT secretary Santosh Babu.

This also comes as the State is planning to set up Tech Forum to promote growth in the field of Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Machine Learning and Electronic hardware manufacturing in the State besides creating job opportunities.

Nandan Sudarsanam, a core member of the centre and assistant professor, department of management studies, IIT-M, said initially the focus will be on agriculture, healthcare and education departments.

“Soon it will be expanded to various official branches and entities within the government of Tamil Nadu. These collaborations are expected to contribute towards various aspects of governance, including but not limited to, education, healthcare, and agriculture,” he said.

Interestingly, the collaboration seeks to take up five channels for engagement. These include support and collaboration on research relating to data science for government and e-governance as well as target specific projects to develop products, decision-support systems and provide insights from data.

The tie-up will also build capacity in the areas of data science and information and communication technology (ICT) for the Tamil Nadu Government besides conducting periodic Hackathons and workshops involving students in the areas of data science and ICT. The collaboration will also work towards creation of registered entities, in collaboration with suitable partners to carry forward projects.

IT parks in Ramnad, Cuddalore



1 TN signs up with Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at IIT Madras for enhancing data-driven governance

2 The government has proposed to establish IT parks in Ramanathapuram and Cuddalore districts and a Centre of Excellence for Fin Tech at Software Technology Park in Chennai

3 In the next 18 months, Tamil Nadu will have 5G connectivity and will provide IPTV connection to all rural households in the State besides voice and video data once the high-speed optical network is in place

4 TN proposes to develop an e-market portal which will provide competitive pricing and enhanced services for government departments

5 G connectivity in 18 months: The IT minister said in the next 18 months TN will have 5G connectivity and will provide internet protocol television connection to rural households besides voice and video data once High-Speed Optical Fibre Network is in place