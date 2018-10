By PTI

COIMBATORE: Five tribals, including a woman, were killed and 12 others injured, when the van they were travelling in fell into a 50-feet deep gorge at Kadamparai in the district, police said Thursday.

All the 18 passengers from Mavadappu tribal settlement were returning home from Kottur, when the incident occurred late Wednesday night, they said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that rash driving by the driver, who also sustained injuries, led to the accident.

A case was registered, police said.