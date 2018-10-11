Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy: Demand for ID proof at night shelters leaves homeless people out in the cold

Destitute and homeless wanting to make use of the shelter have to produce a litany of documents as proof of identity, one of them being the Aadhaar; an irony.

A night shelter in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. (Photo | File/EPS)

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With night temperatures dipping sharply over the past one week, especially after rains, the homeless and destitute are struggling in the chill, huddled in makeshift polythene tents under bridges or at bus stops. Though the Tiruchy City Corporation runs three-night shelters, red tape continues to be a major hurdle for those hoping to find a warmer place to spend the night.

Destitute and homeless wanting to make use of the shelter have to produce a litany of documents as proof of identity, one of them being the Aadhaar; an irony. Speaking to Express, Periyasamy, an orphaned old man, who spends the day near the Tiruchy railway junction, said, “After my sons deserted me at the government Tiruchy hospital, I wandered the roads for few days. Good Samaritans brought me to the night home. Since I had the Aadhaar card with me, the officials gave me accommodation but there are many who suffer because they don’t have any ID proof.”

Thamim Munisha, district social welfare officer, Tiruchy, said, “As per the rules, the Social Welfare department can only provide succour to destitute people who approach for help. Apart from this, the department cannot act on its own to intervene with homeless and destitute persons directly. In the past one month, we received about four calls from the government Tiruchy hospital and one from an individual about orphans in need of shelter and care. We helped them get accommodation in charity homes.” 

Munisha assured a special team will be formed to check city roads to rescue destitute persons in need of help.C Amuthavali, chief engineer of the city corporation, said, “The corporation maintains three shelters for the homeless in the city which can accommodate more than 250 people. Those seeking shelter have to submit documents, including Aadhaar card, along with certifications to prove they are orphans to avail services of the shelters.” 

T K S Senthil Kumar, a social activist in the city, said that the concerned departments can conduct a special campaign to provide special ID cards for the destitute. Ever since the rains started, Tiruchy has been witnessing temperatures below 25 degrees at night. Dr G Anitha, dean, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, said, “Due to prolonged exposure to cold and rain, many who live on the roads pick up skin diseases. Though we provide them treatment, they refuse to stay in the hospital and return to the streets.”

