TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami flags off 471 new buses, opens Madhavaram bus terminus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Wednesday flagged off 471 new buses bought at a cost of Rs 126.80 crore at a simple function held at the Secretariat. He also declared open the Madhavaram suburban bus terminus constructed by Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, through the video-conferencing facility. The terminus, built at a cost of Rs 95 crore to ease traffic congestion around Koyambedu bus terminus and surrounding areas, will operate Andhra Pradesh-bound buses.

The 471 buses include 60 buses for Tamil Nadu State Express Transport Corporation, 103 for State Transport Corporation (STC) (Villupuram), 77 for STC (Salem), 43 for STC (Coimbatore), 111 for STC (Kumbakonam), 30 for STC (Madurai), 46 for STC (Tirunelveli), one new bus for Metropolitan Transport Corporation. Of the 60 buses for Villupuram division, 38 are luxury buses while eight buses have toilet facility and 10 buses have air-conditioned berths. Besides, four buses are air-conditioned buses with seating only.

An official release said that to reduce pollution in big cities, the transport department was taking efforts to operate 80 Zero Emission Electric Buses (C-40) in Chennai and 20 in Coimbatore soon. The Madhavaram bus terminus, established on eight acres, has space for 42 buses on the ground floor while 48 buses can be parked on the first floor. Basic amenities available include concrete pathways, stormwater drain, drinking water and sewerage facilities, fire and rescue services and high mast electric lamps, toilets, ticket counters, separate room for lactating mothers, restaurants, ATMs, a medical facility for emergency treatment and retiring room for conductors and drivers.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister inaugurated a godown-cum-two-storey commercial complex at Koyambedu wholesale foodgrains complex. Palaniswami also inaugurated new buildings for higher education department in various districts, constructed at a total cost of Rs 54.24 crore, through the video-conferencing facility. He further commenced the issue of appointment orders to legal heirs of 34 employees of Tamil Nadu Housing Board who died in harness, on compassionate grounds.