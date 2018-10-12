Home States Tamil Nadu

Deputy Director of Enforcement Directorate S K Sheoran under CBI scanner in gutka scam case

A CBI spokesman told Express on Thursday that Sheoran was an Assistant Director in the Directorate General of Central Excise Intelligence (DGCEI) when the scam allegedly happened.

Published: 12th October 2018 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deputy Director of Enforcement Directorate S K Sheoran is under the scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation after he was quizzed in connection with the Tamil Nadu gutka scam.

A CBI spokesman told Express on Thursday that Sheoran was an Assistant Director in the Directorate General of Central Excise Intelligence (DGCEI) when the scam allegedly happened. He was questioned at the Chennai office of the agency. The agency also questioned Superintendent of Police, Villupuram, S Jayakumar in connection with the scam.

The quizzing of the two officials comes in the wake of the CBI searches at the premises of Additional Commissioner of Goods and Service Tax Senthil Valaven and former Additional Commissioner, System and Central Excise Intelligence, Directorate General of Central Excise Intelligence (DGCEI) S Sridhar.
The searches come in the wake of the CBI recording its sixth arrest in the gutka scam by arresting E Sivakumar, who was then posted on deputation as Food Safety Officer in the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, Ministry of Health earlier.

The other five arrested included promoters and directors of Jayem Group - AV Madhav Rao, Uma Shankar Gupta and P V Srinivasa Rao, designated officer of Thiruvallur Food Safety and Drug Administration department Dr P Senthil Murugan and Superintendent of Customs and Excise department N K Pandian.

Earlier, the CBI had raided 35 locations across Chennai, Thiruvallur, Tuticorin, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Mumbai and Bangalore, which included the premises of Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijay Bhaskar, Tamil Nadu DGP TK Rajendran, former Chennai Police Commissioner S George, former state minister BV Ramana and several other top officials of the Central Excise department, Food Safety department and Health department

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu gutka scam Gutka scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp