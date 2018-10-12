Governor Banwarilal Purohit takes holy dip in Thamirabarani river ahead of Maha Pushkaram

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday, took a holy dip in Thamirabarani river at Papanasam in the district that is set to celebrate Thamirabarani Maha Pushkaram from Friday. He was received by Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish and Superintendent of Police P Ve Arunsakthikumar.

After taking the holy dip, Purohit participated in the national saints conference organised by Akhila Bhaarateeya Sannyaasees Sangam and addressed the gathering of saints arrived in Papanasam from across the country.

As the organisers of the conference blamed the State government for not announcing pushkaram festival as a government function and not making adequate arrangements for the devotees taking a holy dip, the Governor in his address said that he had talked to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami about the arrangements to be made for pushkaram.

“Some organisers told me about Pushkaram festival arrangements. I have spoken to the Chief Minister in this regard and he promised me to provide all the support for conducting festival,” he said.

Purohit further lauded the cleanliness of Thamirabarani, comparing it with other rivers running in various parts of the country. “I feel honoured and privileged to inaugurate the cultural and historical event Thamirabharani Mahapushkaram that occurs once in 144 years. This river is inextricably linked with the history of Tamil language, Tamilian culture,” he added.

Purohit further said that pushkaram festival was taking place in 12 major holy rivers, corresponding to the Hindu zodiac signs, during the transit of Guru Bhagavan from one Rasi to another every year. “The Pushkaram celebration covers the holy rivers of Sindhu and Saraswati in western India, the Brahmaputra in eastern India, Ganges and Yamuna in northern India, Narmada, Godavari and Tungabadra in central India and Kaveri and Thamirabarani in south India.

They have been happening from time immemorial stressing the cultural unity of our country over thousands of years,” he said.