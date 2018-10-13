Home States Tamil Nadu

Former Tamil Nadu Minister Parithi Ilamvazhuthi passes away at 58

His performance drew appreciation from the DMK High command and was made as Deputy Speaker of the Assembly after the DMK returned to power in 1996.

Published: 13th October 2018 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of Parithi Ilamvazhuthi. (Photo| EPS)

By UNI

CHENNAI: Former DMK Minister and Deputy Speaker of Tamil Nadu Assembly Parithi Ilamvazhuthi died here on Saturday following a heart attack.

He was 58.

Once a staunch loyalist of late DMK Chief M Karunanidhi, Parithi Ilamvazhuthi was well known for single handedly taking on the AIADMK government headed by Ms J Jayalalithaa in the Tamil Nadu Assembly during 1991-96 when the DMK was routed in the Assembly poll after the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

He was one of two MLAs to get elected in that polls--other being Mr Karunanidhi--and took on the ruling AIADMK on a host of issues and was hailed as 'Indrajith' and 'Veera Abhimanyu' by Karunanidhi.

His performance drew appreciation from the DMK High command and was made as Deputy Speaker of the Assembly after the DMK returned to power in 1996.

He later served as the Information Minister from 2006 to 2011 in the DMK Government. He was also arrested on charges of privilege of the Assembly in 2003.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Parithi Ilamvazhuthi DMK Tamil Nadu minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, married her wine merchant fiance, Jack Brooksbank at a start-studded ceremony in Windsor Castle on Friday. (Photo: AP)
Princess Eugenie weds Jack Brooksbank: Celebrations at Windsor Castle
facebook twitter whatsapp