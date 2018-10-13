Home States Tamil Nadu

Unaware Air India pilots flew plane for three hours after knocking down Tiruchy airport runway wall

Multiple passenger accounts suggest they sensed something was wrong --- they claimed they had heated exchanges with the six crew members, but were assured all was well.

Published: 13th October 2018 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

A man looks past the damaged compound wall of the Tiruchy airport, which was hit by a plane during take-off; and (right) the damaged belly of the plane in Mumbai | MK Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: For more than three hours, the pilots of Air India Express flight IX-611 had no idea they knocked down part of the Tiruchy airport compound wall while taking off at 1.15 am on Friday. Call it a miracle if you will. With 130 passengers on board, they headed for Dubai, and didn’t know about the mishap until they reached Muscat airspace.

However, multiple passenger accounts suggest they sensed something was wrong. They claimed they had heated exchanges with the six crew members, but were assured all was well. While the belly of the aircraft had a gaping hole, part of the perimeter wall and the Instrument Landing System (ILS) — including five antennae, the monitor and control units — were damaged. A Very High Frequency (VHF) antenna also fell off the aircraft, airport director K Gunasekaran said.

Airport officials radioed the pilots and gave their counterparts in Dubai a heads-up. While the pilots were confident that the plane was sound, officials at Dubai refused to let it land, saying it was too risky as a tyre, too, had taken a bit of a hit. This sparked another round of anxiety on board, and after getting permission for an emergency landing at Mumbai, the passengers were told where they were headed.

“The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai around 5.35 am and taxied on its own to the parking bay. All 130 passengers and six crew members on board alighted safely,” Air India said in a statement, which perhaps showed how sturdy the Boeing 737 was, despite a puncture in its body. The first alert came from traffic control officials, who noticed the accident through CCTV footage. The information was shared with the Air India office in Mumbai, which was when the chain of communication began.

The situation could have gone out of control in Tiruchy itself as the airport’s 5-ft wall stands adjacent the Tiruchy-Pudukkottai National Highway. “Had a bus or truck been plying at that time, the aircraft’s tyres would have smashed into it too. Thank god there was no traffic on the road,” said Thangavelu, a local resident.

But residents in the vicinity didn’t hear a bang. “I didn’t hear any big noise as I was asleep. We are used to the sound of planes, and the crash would not have been very loud,” said R Xavier, a senior citizen, who lives near the airport.

“Had the aircraft gone further in the same trajectory, it could have smashed into residential buildings. The runway must be expanded,” said Sheik Dawood, a resident of RS Puram. Gunasekaran, however, said the runway was long enough. Union Civil Aviation minister Suresh Prabhu said he directed officials to conduct a high-level enquiry. He asked them to put in place a regular ‘safety compliance report’ of all airlines.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air India Express flight Tiruchy airport Tiruchy airport compound wall Air India Tiruchy plane Air India mishap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha
Heartbreaking time for family: Farah on Sajid #MeToo
Gallery
Pooja Hegde rose to fame after finishing runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition. (Photo | Pooja Hegde Instagram)
Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood diva
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
facebook twitter whatsapp