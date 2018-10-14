Family of four tested positive for swine flu in Tirunelveli

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A family of four including a doctor couple and the parents of the male doctor from here were admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Friday night after they were tested positive for swine flu at a private hospital here.

Speaking to Express, TVMCH Dean Dr S M Kannan has said, “It was confirmed that they were affected by swine flu. They were admitted to swine flu ward and undergoing treatment.” According to sources, the male doctor, who is aged around 45, is working at a government hospital and he was the one who was first affected by swine flu among the family members. His wife is also a doctor, sources added

The male doctor was admitted to a private hospital on October 10 with a fever. On October 12 night, doctors found that he was affected with swine flu. As he was taken care by his wife, and his parents, doctors also conducted tests for swine flu on them and found that they too were affected.

Meanwhile, Dr Senthil Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services (Tirunelveli) has said that medical teams have cleaned the houses of the doctor couple and the parents of male doctor at Anna Nagar near Maharaja Nagar and Moogambigai Nagar respectively. “As a precautionary measure, we have distributed tablets to the doctors and nurses of the private hospital in Tirunelveli where the male doctor underwent treatment,” Senthil added. He also noted that these are the first swine flu cases registered in district during the past two years.