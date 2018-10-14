Home States Tamil Nadu

Family of four tested positive for swine flu in Tirunelveli

Speaking to Express, TVMCH Dean Dr S M Kannan has said, 'It was confirmed that they were affected by swine flu. They were admitted to swine flu ward and undergoing treatment.'

Published: 14th October 2018 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A family of four including a doctor couple and the parents of the male doctor from here were admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Friday night after they were tested positive for swine flu at a private hospital here.

Speaking to Express, TVMCH Dean Dr S M Kannan has said, “It was confirmed that they were affected by swine flu. They were admitted to swine flu ward and undergoing treatment.” According to sources, the male doctor, who is aged around 45, is working at a government hospital and he was the one who was first affected by swine flu among the family members. His wife is also a doctor, sources added

The male doctor was admitted to a private hospital on October 10 with a fever. On October 12 night, doctors found that he was affected with swine flu. As he was taken care by his wife, and his parents, doctors also conducted tests for swine flu on them and found that they too were affected. 

Meanwhile, Dr Senthil Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services (Tirunelveli) has said that medical teams have cleaned the houses of the doctor couple and the parents of male doctor at Anna Nagar near Maharaja Nagar and Moogambigai Nagar respectively. “As a precautionary measure, we have distributed tablets to the doctors and nurses of the private hospital in Tirunelveli where the male doctor underwent treatment,” Senthil added. He also noted that these are the first swine flu cases registered in district during the past two years. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
swine flu Tirunelveli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
facebook twitter whatsapp