Ten theatres under scanner for piracy; TFPC wants new projectors seized

A list of 10 theatres, in which video piracy is alleged to have occurred, have had their projectors seized, and arrests have been made.

The TFPC has termed this an as ‘aiding and abetting criminal activities.

By Arunkumar Sekhar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil cinema has been fighting piracy for a while now, albeit unsuccessfully as evidenced by the latest leaks of popular films 96 and NOTA just hours after their release. The latest salvo fired by Tamil Film Producers’ Council (TFPC) against piracy has come in the form of a letter dated October 11 to QUBE cinemas.

A list of 10 theatres, in which video piracy is alleged to have occurred, have had their projectors seized, and arrests have been made. However, with the investigation yet to commence, QUBE has reportedly installed new projectors at these theatres. The TFPC has termed this an as ‘aiding and abetting criminal activities; and have requested the digital service provider not to provide new projectors to said theatres and if possible, seize the ones already supplied. The TFPC has also requested QUBE to stop supplying film content to said theatres.

In response, Satish, spokesperson for QUBE cinemas, said, “We are legally and contractually bound to provide them with projectors. However, there have been instances when clear instances of C-form cancellations have led to the theatres being inactive, which in turn meant we weren’t obliged to provide them with projectors.” 

“We have helped the TFPC in identifying the theatres where the piracy has happened, thanks to our forensic team which had correctly identified the theatres behind leaks of films like Oru Kuppai Kadhai and Raja Ranguski. As for content restriction, the final decision is in the hands of the producer. As long as they do not give the go-ahead, we will not hand over the KDM (key delivery message) without which films cannot be played,” Satish added. SR Prabhu, treasurer, TFPC, has welcomed QUBE’s efforts in eradicating piracy.

