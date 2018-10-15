Home States Tamil Nadu

Actor-turned-politician Vijayakant’s son set to rise in Tamil Nadu politics

The move has evoked mixed response from DMDK functionaries though dynastic politics is not new to the State.

Published: 15th October 2018 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

DMDK president Vijayakant. | (File | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vijaya Prabhakaran, one of the sons of DMDK president Vijayakant, maybe soon taking charge as the secretary of the youth wing of the party founded by his father, it is reliably learnt.

The move has evoked mixed response from the party functionaries though dynastic politics is not new to the State.

The elder son of Vijayakant made an appearance at the stage in an event organised by the party at Anakaputhur near Kancheepuram on Saturday last.

Though he did not hold any position in the party, he presided over the event and distributed freebies to people and addressed the cadre.

“I would like to guide the youth of the party and they must support us reaching the goals of the party to the people,” he said.

A few frontline leaders of the party that Express spoke to said Vijaya Prabhakaran was going to take charge as the secretary of the youth wing and would be addressed as ‘Chinna Captain’  by the cadre.

Vijaya Prabhakaran has been running a sports academy ‘Chennai Smashers’ and sponsoring a badminton team also. He had also acted in a few movies but has had no political experience so far.

The party functionaries who welcome the move opined that the entry of fresh blood into the party would act as a morale booster.

“It will give a moral encouragement to the cadre. Our captain is also not able to be active as before since he is not able to speak clearly,” said a senior functionary, referring to the entry of newbies in the principal opposition party, DMK.

However, there are a few who are not very happy about the move.

“One of the first planks of our party was opposition to the dynastic rule of the other Dravidian parties. But later Vijayakant’s brother-in-law Sudhish started interfering in the party affairs and after a while, he was made the deputy secretary of the party. Vijayakant’s wife Premalatha also started campaigning for the party even though she holds no post in the party. Now, if such an important post is given to his son, who has no political experience, it will only pave the way for other parties to criticise us,” said another functionary. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijaya Prabhakaran Vijayakant DMDK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 1.2 lakh toilets to be installed for Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: CM Yogi Adityanath
Chef Vishnu Manohar prepares 3,000kg khichdi to create world record
Gallery
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
facebook twitter whatsapp