Conductorless TNSTC bus services withdrawn in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following stiff opposition from workers union, Villupuram division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has reverted conductorless buses to regular services with conductors from last week.

Bus services operated in Chennai-Tiruvannamalai, Chennai-Villupuram, Chennai-Arani, Chennai-Puducherry and Chennai-Vellore without conductors have been made regular ‘Express bus services’ with limited stops.

The decision is said to have been taken after a fall in the patronage of conductorless buses. Sources also attribute the decision as a measure to pacify transport workers who have been threatening to go on strike demanding pending dues.

“While conductorless buses have been withdrawn on many routes, a few services in Chennai-Vellore are to run without conductors."

“Besides, 40 ultra deluxe buses with push back seats which are operated with conductors have been converted to conductorless buses,” said a senior official from TNSTC Villupuram division.

In July this year, 231 conductorless buses were operated across the State on high demand routes including Chennai - Vellore, Chennai - Tiruvannamalai, Chennai - Villupuram, Chennai - Puducherry, Salem - Hosur, Madurai - Tiruchy, Madurai - Tiruneveli, Thoothukudi - Tirunelveli and Nagercoil - Tirunelveli.