Southern Railway to run special fare trains to Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli, Kollam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway will operate special fare special trains and Suvidha trains to various parts of Tamil Nadu and across the country to clear the extra rush.

The Chennai-Sengottai-Chennai special train will leave Chennai Egmore at 8.40 pm on December 3, 10, 17 and 24 to reach Sengottai at 9.50 am next day.

In the return direction, the Sengottai-Chennai Egmore special train will leave Sengottai at 4.15 pm on December 4, 11 and 18 to reach Chennai Egmore at 5.45 am next day.

The Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli special train will leave Chennai Egmore at 10.15 pm on December 14 and 28 to reach Tirunelveli at 10.30 am next day.

In the return journey, the Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore special train will leave Tirunelveli at 3 pm on December 9 and 16 to reach Chennai Egmore at 3.30 am the next day.

The Tambaram-Kollam special train will leave Tambaram at 5.15 am on December 3, 5, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 26, 28, and 31 to reach Kollam at 10.30 am next day.