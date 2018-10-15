Home States Tamil Nadu

Swine Flu: Tamil Nadu health officials instructed to conduct door-to-door check

The health department has advised the early use of antiviral medication Oseltamivir (Tamiflu) and immediate steps to disinfect the people who were in contact with those infected with swine flu.

Published: 15th October 2018 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File| EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state Health Department has instructed medical officers to conduct a door-to-door inspection for swine flu in high-risk areas in view of the death of six persons so far this year. The inspection will be conducted in areas where at least four swine flu cases have been reported.

The Directorate of Public Health has also issued fresh guidelines to the Health department officials on control measures.

It has advised the early use of antiviral medication Oseltamivir (Tamiflu) and immediate steps to disinfect the people who were in contact with those infected with swine flu. The officials have also advised the public to safeguard themselves by taking measures such washing hands frequently. 

Dr K Kolandaswamy, Director of Public Health, has advised people to “wash hands frequently using soap. Also wash hands immediately after reaching home from outside. Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth without washing hands.  Stay at least one metre away from the infected person”.

Cleaning frequent contact spots such as doorknobs, table surface, arm-rests of chairs, electrical switches and telephones using disinfectants on daily basis will also prevent spreading of the infections, he said. 
Kolandaswamy further said that the influenza A (H1N1) or swine flu fever spreads only from person to person. The influenza viruses can live on floor surfaces, doors, and table surfaces for a few hours and can survive up to two days in wet places.

According to a Union Health Ministry data, a total of 232 swine flu cases and six deaths were reported till October 7 in the State.  The Drug Control Director has also issued instructions to stock Oseltamivir in pharmacies attached with hospitals. The Director of Public Health has also instructed the medical officers to focus on hospital disinfection protocols.

Kolandaswamy also cautioned people with uncontrolled diabetes and hypertension to be vigilant. “There is no problem for people with controlled diabetes and hypertension, but are at high risk,” Dr Kolandaswamy said.

The Director of Public Health has also requested the people with fever and throat pain to immediately go to the hospital without delay.

"Fever with throat pain is the sign, so people should not delay it; they should immediately go to the doctor,” Dr Kolandaswamy added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swine Flu Swine Flu in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 1.2 lakh toilets to be installed for Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: CM Yogi Adityanath
Chef Vishnu Manohar prepares 3,000kg khichdi to create world record
Gallery
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
facebook twitter whatsapp