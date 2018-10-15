Threats to Dalit noon meal cook: Tamil Nadu police arrest three

M Sabari By

Express News Service

SALEM: Salem district police on Saturday registered a case under against six persons, including the headmaster of a government school, for threatening a Dalit cook working at the school. Three of the accused have been arrested.

According to Deevattipatty police, Jothi (47), a noon meal cook at K Moru government school, was recently transferred to Kuppankottai primary school. She joined duty a few days ago. Locals, on learning she was Dalit, allegedly demanded the school headmaster Sekar (35) transfer her to another school or issue transfer certificates for their children.

They allegedly warned her not to cook for their children. Sekar reportedly told Block Development Officer Karunanidhi, who tried to pacify the parents on Friday.

Meanwhile, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi cadre staged a road roko in front of the school on Friday evening, demanding the parents and HM be booked under SC/ST Act. Police assured them they would act, if Jothi filed a complaint.

On Saturday, Jothi lodged a complaint with Deevattipatty police who registered cases against Sekar and locals Devan (55), Mahendran (38), Chinnathambi (55), Venkatesan (38) as well as Ammasi (50) under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Section 294 (b), 353 and 506 (ii) of IPC and on Saturday night, arrested Chinnathambi, Mahendran and Devan. Police are looking for the other three. District Collector Rohini Bhajibhakare said she had instructed education department to conduct a detailed inquiry.