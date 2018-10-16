Coming soon: Smart cards for over 70 lakh government, aided school students in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The School Education Department will soon distribute smart cards, with either QR or Bar Code technology, to all students of government and aided schools, according to an order issued by Pradeep Yadav, principal secretary to the department.

The smart card will eliminate the need for further identification cards and will be used to store the code along with nine other vital information points such as name, student ID, date of birth, blood group, photograph and address, among others.

“The QR or Bar Code will store all information about the student and it can be obtained from the common database,” the order said.

The smart card will be distributed to 70.60 lakh students, of whom 46.61 lakh children study in government schools and 23.99 lakh in government-aided schools, the order said, adding that the government has created an education management information system and smart card application ready for use.

The printing and distribution of the smart cards will be carried out by the Director of the Tamil Nadu Text Book and Educational Services Corporation at the budget of nearly `12.71 crore, according to the order.

Any additional expenditure will be presented before the Assembly, the order said, adding that unexpected expenses would be met from the contingency funds.

It is to be recalled that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced in the Assembly in June that smart cards would be distributed to students.