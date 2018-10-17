Tamil Nadu CM increases sports quota for government jobs to three per cent

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Tuesday, announced that there will be a sub-quota of three per cent in government and public sector jobs in the state for athletes who win medals at state and national level or represent India at international level. Earlier in August, Palaniswami had announced that the sub-quota jobs for athletes will be two per cent.

The announcement happened during an event at which Tamil Nadu Olympic Association (TNOA) felicitated Palaniswami at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. Prior to the announcement, TNOA president N Ramachandran requested for an increase of the quota to five per cent and also to set up an Olympic Bhavan at the JN Stadium to help the organisation work towards the development of sports in the state.

“There has been an upswing in the number of athletes from Tamil Nadu taking part in international events and bringing laurels to the state. After requests from many state sports associations and former athletes, I would like to increase the sub-quota jobs to three per cent in government and public sector. I hope this will encourage people to actively be involved in sports and not worry about unemployment,” Palaniswami said.

Olympians and Arjuna awardees from the state including V Baskaran, Selvaraj Thirumal Valavan and five-time chess world champion Viswanathan Anand were among those who were felicitated. The 2018 Asian Games sailing silver medallists Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy and men’s and mixed relay silver winner Arokia Rajiv were also honoured.