Tamil Nadu government to amend Industrial Township Act for Chennai-Kanniyakumari corridor

CHENNAI: The state government will amend the Tamil Nadu Industrial Township Area Development Authority Act, 1997 (TNITADA) in a month to pave the way for implementation of the Rs 6,448-crore Chennai-Kanniyakumari industrial corridor project, according to a state industry department official.

“Currently, the only hitch is to amend the Act to create the special purpose vehicle,” he said.

Once the Act is amended, then the industrial townships will be notified and a dedicated authority established for each proposed node, the official said.

The project has six nodes. They include Madurai-Virudhunagar-Dindigul-Theni, Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli, Cuddalore-Nagapattinam (the proposed Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment region), Ariyalur and Perambalur, Tiruchy-Pudukottai-Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram (proposed National Investment and Manufacturing Zone).

The official told Express that once the Act was amended, then the project would be put before the Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion which will, in turn, pass it on to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (DMICDC) to prepare a master plan, the official said.

To a query whether the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) will prepare the master plan for the CKIC project, the official said it would be decided by the DMICDC. The proposed Chennai-Kanniyakumari industrial corridor project is likely to generate more than 4.7 million additional jobs driven by an annual manufacturing output of $222 billion, according to a comprehensive development plan prepared by the Asian Development Bank.

The first phase of the CKIC project, which will have Madurai-Virudhunagar-Dindigul-Theni and Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli nodes, would require an investment of nearly Rs 91,000 crore.

The corridor influence area will cover 23 of 32 districts of Tamil Nadu accounting for 64 pc of Tamil Nadu’s area and 70 pc of the total population. The focus of the corridor will be on manufacturing. The urban strategy for the CKIC will be a combination of anchor cities and growth centres.

Anchor cities are the crucial initial-state requirement to attract targeted industries.

Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Tiruchy, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Manaparai Perambalur and Karaikudi have been earmarked as anchor cities.

