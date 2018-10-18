Home States Tamil Nadu

26-year-old Bihari man created fake Aadhar Cards for Bangladeshi nationals

On Wednesday, city police said a 26-year-old from Bihar named Ramshisah Verma, residing at Avinashi, created fake Aadhaar cards for the Bangladeshi nationals.

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: The recent arrest of eight Bangladeshi nationals in Tirupur for allegedly entering India without proper documents and holding fake Aadhaar cards has opened a can of worms. On Wednesday, city police said a 26-year-old from Bihar named Ramshisah Verma, residing at Avinashi, created fake Aadhaar cards for the Bangladeshi nationals. He is alleged to have scanned their fingerprints and retinas and uploaded the biometric data to the Aadhaar database by hacking into it. Police said Verma is absconding.

Ashok Lenin, deputy director of  UIDAI visited Tirupur on city police’s request. S Manoharan, city police commissioner said Lenin’s visit would help police gain an insight into how Verma generated Aadhaar cards by accessing government servers. He said the eight Bangladeshi nationals had been remanded at Puzhal Central Prison. It was during a regular vehicle check that police nabbed one of the eight. That led them to the other seven and Verma. The arrested are M Alamin (24), MD Ashraful Islam (31), Farhad Hossain (23), Polish Chandra Sorker (28), Roni (26), Badul Hoseen (31), Mominwar Hossain (32) and Mohammed Rafiqul Islam (28). Investigations are on.

